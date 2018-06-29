X*ACT offering summer camps

XENIA — The Xenia Area Community Theater is holding summer theatre and art camps in July.

Theater camp takes place 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, July 9 through Friday, July 20 and costs $75, which includes a T-shirt.

All aspects of stage performance from auditioning to costuming will be covered. The summer production is “If the Grinch Stole Christmas … Who Stole Spring?” The camp is open to students between third and 12th grades. Performances take place July 20-22.

Art camp runs 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, July 23 to Friday, July 27 and costs $40, which includes a T-shirt.

The art camp provides campers with a variety of experiences that will both entertain and educate them. During each of the half-day sessions, participants will be presented with a different activity or two. Activities will include both two and three dimensional art such as drawing, painting, photography, sculpting, and mosaics, taught by a resident artists. An Exhibition of the students’ artwork takes place on July 27. The camp is open to all students between third and 12th grades.

Kids can attend both camps for $100. A 20 percent discount applies for siblings.

For more information contact X*ACT at 937-372-0516, e-mail YouthTheatre@xeniaact.org, or stop by 45 E. Second St., in downtown Xenia. Some scholarships are available for both camps.