Band boosters seeking lunch sponsors

XENIA — The Xenia Band Boosters organization is in search of groups, churches, businesses or other organizations to help provide lunch during band camp for the 2018 Xenia High School marching Buccaneers.

Band camp is a rigorous and hot two weeks of learning music, drills and marching commands for both returning and new members. The first session was held at Xenia High School June 23-27, while the second session is set for Monday through Friday, Aug. 6-10.

Anyone interested in helping to provide lunch for about 60 campers, directors, and volunteer parents, contact the Xenia Band Boosters at xeniabandboosters@gmail.com by Wednesday, July 18. The boosters will provide all the supplies as well as drinks and ice.