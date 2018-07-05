Class of 2020 enters clinical aspect of medicine

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine class of 2020 will reaffirm its dedication to the ethics and professionalism of medicine in the Student Clinician’s Ceremony 6 p.m. Monday, July 2 in the auditorium of the Student Success Center.

Organized by medical students and supported by The Arnold P. Gold Foundation, which promotes humanism in medical schools, the ceremony celebrates the transition of the class of 2020 to clinical training in the third year of medical school. The ceremony reaffirms the values of patient-centered care and humanism in medicine. During the ceremony, medical students will commit to maintain the highest standards of professional conduct, approach their education with honesty and integrity, respect the humanity of all patients and value the knowledge and wisdom of all physicians, teachers and colleagues.

The keynote speaker will be John F. Donnelly, M.D., professor of family medicine at the Boonshoft School of Medicine.

The ceremony also recognizes outstanding resident teachers with the Humanism and Excellence in Teaching Awards. During the ceremony, the class of 2020 will present awards to Lynsie Bane, M.D., Family Medicine Residency Program; Preston Eibling, D.O., Internal Medicine Residency Program; Amanda Freeman, M.D., Pediatrics Residency Program; Elena Fuell-Wysong, M.D., Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program; Daniel Kirkpatrick, M.D., Surgery Residency Program; Spencer Powell, M.D., Emergency Medicine Residency Program; and Ronne Proch, D.O., Psychiatry Residency Program.

Cynthia Joseph, a member of the class of 2019, will lead the students in the pledge which begins, “I publicly acknowledge and accept the privileges and responsibilities given to me today as a physician-in-training and dedicate myself to provide care to those in need.”