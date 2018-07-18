Tech expo to help senior adults

CEDARVILLE — With automated home assistants, such as Alexa and Siri, that can play music, turn on lights, or call 911; home-delivered meals and curbside grocery pickup; fitness trackers; and self-operated health systems monitors, the 21st century seems like a great time to be an older adult. But for many, the technology that enables them to do more on their own is sometimes an obstacle.

On Wednesday, July 18, the Greene County Council on Aging will host the Aging and Technology Expo at the Greene County Fairgrounds Assembly Building in Xenia. The event will run 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dr. Andrew Straw, assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Cedarville University, along with Cedarville professional pharmacy students, will demonstrate health care’s latest technology for taking medicine and managing health. The pharmacy group will also demonstrate how to use new health care devices.

Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy will also host a booth at the expo. Attendees will be able to see the latest self-assessment and prescription medicine dispensing equipment.

“We’ll have medication dispensing devices for the visually impaired and those with memory loss,” said Cindy Burban, Cedarville school of pharmacy director of community engagement. “One company has provided a display model of their most advanced glucose monitor. Another firm donated an automatic medication dispenser with multiple advanced electronic notification features to enhance compliance.”

With the fast-changing nature of today’s technology, there can be several challenges for individuals of all ages. Straw expects to break down some potential barriers for people at the expo.

“We’ve seen advancements and changes in inhalers in the last several years that may be a struggle for some patients,” Straw said. “They may have issues managing their blood glucose or knowing when to take medication. A lot of people have a device that can work well, but they need someone to show them how to use it on a daily basis.”

The expo is also meant to be a place where visitors can see the latest technology and determine if it would meet their needs.

“Events like these create comfort for visitors to try something new,” Straw said. “There may be technology options that can assist them with medical and lifestyle areas where they struggle with their health. But it’s also OK that not everything works for everybody. Some technology is meant to cater to specific groups. It’s not one-size-fits-all.”