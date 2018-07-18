YSAC hosting July show

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Arts Council will host “Places Far, Near and Dear” as its July show. It will be on displace starting Friday, July 20 through Sunday, Aug. 12.

Yellow Springs artist Anna Arbor will exhibits her paintings and her paper constructions inspired by her visits to Mexico, Brazil and the South West United States.

Catherine Lehman lived most of her life in or near Cincinnati but lived in Yellow Springs for more than nine years. She is currently creating using acrylic paint, watercolor or pencil.

“I like to draw with pencil or paint small watercolor paintings when I can work out of doors, using nature as my inspiration,” Lehman said. “I love to find a great place to walk or hike and take my time looking for something to draw or paint. I look for an old gnarled tree trunk or wildflowers poking up from fallen leaves or vines climbing over rock ledges.”

Arbor and Lehman decided to share their own paintings of “Places Far, Near and Dear” when they were inspired by Daubigny landscapes they viewed at the Taft Museum in Cincinnati and by Van Gogh paintings featured in the exhibit “Into the Undergrowth” at the Cincinnati Museum. A Mexican flower market, a restored Kentucky mansion and a South Carolina beach are among the locales represented in this selection of their creations.

The reception is slated for 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 20 at the Yellow Springs Arts Council Community Gallery at 111 Corry St.