Masonic Center holding blood drive

XENIA — The Xenia Masonic Center will hold a blood drive 2-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

August is the final month of the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Everyone who registers to donate through Saturday, Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing. Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win. Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

CBC is honoring summer donors with the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt, a gift to everyone who registers to donate through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

The Masonic Center is at 223 Corwin Ave.