Bellbrook recognizes beautification award winners

BELLBROOK — The City of Bellbrook Beautification Committee has named its 2018 Beautification Award winners.

Eleven residential properties and one business property will be recognized during the city council meeting Monday, Sept. 10.

The committee begins its process in late June and takes several weeks to make a final decision. The city is divided into five sections where the top home selections from each section and several businesses win an award. Properties are voted upon by committee members and residents are presented with a stone with “Bellbrook Beautification Winner” engraved.

Area A

Jeff and Karen Heinrich — 2115 Clearview Drive

Drive Stephanie Menker — 2069 Clearview

Area B

Brandon Gordin and Travis Moore — 2329 Lakeview Drive

Vicki and Kim Walters — 2295 Lakeview Drive

Area C

Tracie and Gregg Johnson — 4183 Woodacre Drive

Chester and Janet Carroll — 4239 Whites Drive

Area D

Nathan and Aimee Richardson — 11 East Walnut St.

Brett and Sally McNamara — 3610 Ridgeway Road

Barb and Randy Shipley — 3601 Big Tree Road

Area E

Gabrielle and Erick Andersons — 3763 East Sudbury Court

Tammy Baker — 3935 Jacob Hills Court

Business Winner

Bellbrook United Methodist Church — 47 East Franklin St.

Committee members are Bronne Wilson, chair; Debbie Gross; Diane Harris; Bonnie Howe; Michelle Johnson; Betty Ogrod; and Pat Robinson.

Wilson is steppind down after 31 years as the chair. The city will be looking for a replacement. For more information on the beautification committee, contact Jami Kinion, clerk of council, at 937-848-4666.