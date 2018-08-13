Pharmacy grant will fund innovative teaching

CEDARVILLE — Dr. Andrew Straw, assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Cedarville University, received a $4,000 Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SOTL) grant from the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP).

Straw was one of 10 recipients for this scholarship.

The SOTL grants are sponsored by AACP and the American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education (AFPE). They provide research funding grants for active members of AACP engaging in educational research.

Other schools whose professors earned an AACP SOTL grant were the University of Georgia, Mercer University, University of Texas and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“They were specifically looking for research that addressed one of the association’s strategic priorities, which is ‘Innovation in Education,’ ”Straw said. “With my use of peer instruction in the classroom to deliver course content, this opportunity was a great fit.”

The grant will be used to fund software used for this teaching method, pay for a research assistant and cover travel expenses to present research findings.

“I think this grant reflects the importance of innovation in the school of pharmacy — from clinical practice to each day in the classroom,” Straw said.