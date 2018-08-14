St. Brigid hosting blood drive

XENIA — St. Brigid Catholic Church will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive 3-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20 in the Parish Activity Center, 324 Fairground Road, Xenia.

It’s a chance for donors to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card during the final weeks of the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the drawing for the gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Donors have until Saturday, Sept. 1 to enter the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. (Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

CBC is honoring summer donors with the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt, a gift to everyone who registers to donate through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.