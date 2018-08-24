Seybold’s adding U-Haul services

CEDARVILLE — Seybold’s in Cedarville recently began offering U-Haul services as part of its business.

Located at 54 S. Main St., Seybold’s will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies, and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. To reserve U-Haul products at Seybold’s, call 937-697-0173 or visit www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Cedarville-OH-45314/050294/ today.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour — day or night. There are no membership fees. Visit uhaul.com to create an online account.