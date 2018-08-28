Xenia Library plans September events

XENIA — People of all ages can enjoy a variety programs for the month of August at the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St. To register for an event call at 937-352-4000.

LED Flashlight Creation for ages 5-12, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 1 at the Spark Place. Using a jumbo craft stick, led, battery, binder clip, copper wire, and tape, you will learn basic circuitry to create your own flashlight. Registration required.

But It’s All On The Internet for adults, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. Less than 10 percent of the information we need is on the Internet. Peggy Lauritzen will explain, the Internet is a wonderful tool for research. This program is co-sponsored by the Greene County Room—Local History & Genealogy and the Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society.

Router 101 with Wooden Pumpkins for adult, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 1. Learn how to operate the CNC router to create your own wooden pumpkin décor. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25.

Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25. Stories, songs, fingerplays and fun.

Medicare 101: An Overview of Medicare Benefits for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5. Join Susan Allen Greene County Council on Aging Benefits Specialist for this important session to learn what options you have as a Medicare beneficiary. Registration required.

DIY Slime Stress Ball for ages 10-18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5. Drop in to make slime. Then turn it into a stress ball to take home.

Stories, Songs & Stretches for ages 3-6, 1-1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27. This story time will incorporate yoga-inspired movement to help build early literacy and physical literacy skills.

Baby Story Time for ages 0-24 months with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28. Short stories, songs, rhymes, and lap bounces.

Decorative Yard Flag Creation for ages 12 and up, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 8. Learn to make personalized yard flags. Registration required.

Sunflowers & Scarecrows, 4-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. Drop in and make a paper sunflower or scarecrow to take home.

Xenia Writers’ Group for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 25. Bring a short writing sample for constructive feedback.

Block of the Month for adults, 3-5:15 p.m. and 5:30-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12. All material will be provided for a lap size quilt. Registration required.

Pirate Fluxx for ages 10-18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13.

Xenia Book Club for adults, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14. Join a monthly book discussion.

Maker Friday, 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. Join staff to explore different making techniques while we look at different technologies such as robots, LittleBits, SnapCircuits, and Squishy Circuits.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.