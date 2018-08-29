Volunteer deadline for marathon approaching

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE – Volunteer registration for the 2018 Air Force Marathon ends Friday, Aug. 31. The event needs roughly 2,400 volunteers to put on the world-class endurance event that brings thousands of runners to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base every September.

“We still have numerous opportunities for people to be involved,” said Jeanette Monaghan, volunteer coordinator. “From expo opportunities to race day finish line jobs, our volunteers are the key to our success. We couldn’t have this marathon without them. We’ll have at least 30,000 people visit the Sports and Fitness Expo Sept. 13 and 14, and that part alone takes a lot of volunteers.”

Monaghan is also looking for musicians and performers of all varieties to provide course entertainment for the runners.

“These volunteers help make our course fun for the runners. In the past, we have had DJs, bands and solo acts of all kinds,” Monaghan said.

The Air Force Marathon also benefits from groups that volunteer both at the expo and on race day.

“Whether it’s a business, a civic group or even a student group, volunteering creates great team-building opportunities,” said Monaghan. “It’s also a good way for organizations and groups to support the Air Force and the Dayton Community.”

In addition to volunteer positions at the Expo, there are volunteer spots to fill on race day at the Air Force Museum. All of the open positions are listed on the marathon’s website, where volunteers can also register: www.usafmarathon.com.

All volunteers will receive a free Air Force Marathon Volunteer shirt and are invited to attend the after party at The Greene.

The Air Force Marathon, presented by Northrop Grumman, USAA and Boeing, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The Sports & Fitness Expo is held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center and is scheduled for Thursday, Sept.13 and Friday, Sept. 14. The event will also feature a Gourmet Pasta Dinner and Breakfast of Champions scheduled for Friday, Sept. 14. Get more information about the race at www.usafmarathon.com.