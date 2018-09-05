Fire displaces Xenia residents

XENIA — A Xenia family will be temporarily displaced after a significant house fire Sept. 4.

According to Xenia Fire Division Chief Ken Riggsby, a plumber was soldering new valves inside the home in the 1500 block of Seneca Drive when the fire started. While it was mostly in the attic, the fire did “significant damage” Riggsby said.

Officials were not sure if the repair caused the fire, which burnt through the front and back of the single-story home.

“We’re not exactly sure what happened yet,” Riggsby said.

The fire started around 2 p.m. and due to the extreme heat, crews from Beavercreek, Spring Valley and Xenia townships, along with extra XFD personnel were called in to battle the blaze. The firefighters also used foam to smother the extinguished areas and prevent them from rekindling, Riggsby said.

An investigation is underway.

Photos courtesy Xenia Fire Division A fire on Seneca Drive Sept. 4 did extensive damage to this single-story home. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_IMG_21121.jpg Photos courtesy Xenia Fire Division A fire on Seneca Drive Sept. 4 did extensive damage to this single-story home. Photos courtesy Xenia Fire Division A fire on Seneca Drive Sept. 4 did extensive damage to this single-story home. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_IMG_21141.jpg Photos courtesy Xenia Fire Division A fire on Seneca Drive Sept. 4 did extensive damage to this single-story home.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz 937-502-4507.