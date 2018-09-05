Former NFL kicker to speak at Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Jason Elam, former NFL placekicker for the Denver Broncos, will speak in chapel at Cedarville University on 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Elam spent 15 seasons with the Broncos and two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before retiring in 2010. He played on two Super Bowl championship teams in Denver and was a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl player. He was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2016.

Elam is currently an ambassador for Bible translation for The Seed Company and the illumiNations movement. The Seed Company and the illumiNations movement have partnered to reach the one billion people in the world who do not have complete access to the Word of God in their own language.

Elam is a former director of Israel for e3 Partners, which has a goal to have a local church available to everyone in the world. He has also co-authored the Riley Covington Thriller Series about an NFL player who aids in the fight against terrorism.

He lives in Sitka, Alaska, with his wife, Tammy, and their six kids.