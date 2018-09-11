Elmcroft celebrates assisted living week

XENIA — Elmcroft of Xenia will host a week of events in honor of National Assisted Living Week.

All week long there will be a photo booth and fun props to commemorate the week. Residents and staff are encouraged to bring a baby photo and add it to the baby picture table.

On Sept. 9 they hosted a grandparents’ day with a lunch served. Then the next day residents and friends enjoyed a special performance of Ted & Friends and lunch. There was also a tie-dye activity with residents.

Elmcroft Assisted Living and Memory Care, 60 Pacline Circle plan the following events:

– Noon, Tuesday, Sept. 11 – A special luncheon and a moment of silence in honor of 9/11. In the evening The Bowling will perform at 6 p.m.

– 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12 – Senior field day will include the music of Bob Ford and a petting zoo compliments of Howard Family Ranch. The evening will include a family cookout at 5:30 p.m.

– 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 – Second Wind Dream Day at Elmcroft includes a performance from Stacy ‘Duke’ Todd from the VanDell’s.

– Noon, Friday, Sept. 14 – Resident and staff cookout followed by Littlest Big Band performing at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.Happy Hour.

– 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 – Elmcoft will host a parade.

To attend events or for more information RSVP by calling 937-372-1530 or visit www.elmcroft.com.