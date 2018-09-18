Police, XCS investigating HS employee

XENIA — Police and school officials are investigating a possible inappropriate relationship involving a Xenia High School employee.

The district said that Amy Dixon, an attendance officer, was placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 14, while police Capt. Alonzo Wilson confirmed Sept. 17 that they are investigating an inappropriate relationship but are trying to “confirm a few things.

No other information was available but the Gazette has requested to view Dixon’s personnel file.

“Because this is an active investigation, we cannot comment further at this time,” said Xenia schools spokesperson Wendy Planicka.