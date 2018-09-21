Shawnee holding walk-a-thon

XENIA — Shawnee Elementary School’s PTO is holding its third annual walk-a-thon Thursday, Sept. 27.

The parade-style event serves as a fundraiser for the PTO and also gives students the opportunity to win prizes and promote healthy living. Students have the opportunity to raise money, which will help fund field trips, the art show, assemblies, classroom supplies and more.

Prizes include a Shawnee color changing bracelet, T-shirt, pedometer, metal water bottle, limo lunch to subway and gift cards to Dairy Station and Wal-Mart.

The student who raises the most money receives a trophy and every class with 100 percent participation gets a popcorn party.

Donations can be made via credit card to Shawnee Spirit Walk-a-thon at gofundme.com; by check to the PTO, or cash in the school office.

The walk-a-thon begins 9:30 a.m. and runs from Shawnee Park to the school.