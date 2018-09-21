Xenia students recognized

Submitted photo
At this month’s Xenia Community School District Board of Education meeting, eight Kids of Character were recognized for their positive attitudes and academic successes: Stanlee Forinash (Xenia Preschool); Rocco DeMartino (Arrowood Elementary); Kloe Moore (Cox Elemenentary); Nathaniel Kingsolver (McKinley Elementary); Tucker Lamb (Shawnee Elementary);, Kadence Henderson (Tecumseh Elementary); Grace Smith (Warner Middle); and Alexandra Fellie (Xenia High). They are pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and board President Cheryl Marcus. Read more about these Buccaneers at www.xenia.k12.oh.us.
