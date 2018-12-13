Cedarville names students of month

CEDARVILLE — Cedar Cliff Local Schools named its Novembers high school and middle school of the month.

Recognized were Tevia Carr (12th grade); Wesley Wickline (11th grade); Michaela Dyson (10th grade); Kaya Sparrow (ninth grade); Holly Campbell (eighth grade); Ellianna Ferguson (seventh grade); and Brayden Wildman (sixth grade).

The schools sent the following information about each student.

Carr demonstrates great leadership in the school and holds herself to high standards of behavior. She is a wonderful role model for other students. She inherently gets others to do the right thing and be kinder just by being near them. She radiates good will and supports those in need.

Wickline is a hard worker. He is creative, willing to try new things and counts everyone as a friend. Wickline is a dedicated young man. He is such a positive force in class. He is always prepared, always enthusiastic, and always kind. He can even prevent a student fight among others with just one word and a look. He’s a champ. Wickline is a hard worker who is very involved in school.

Dyson has amazing attention to detail and always makes sure she has all her questions answered. She never enters or exits a room without a smile or a word of encouragement. Dyson is one of the kindest, friendliest students here.

Sparrow is a very hard worker, always completes her assignments and is never too busy to help another student understand. She is friendly, helpful, kind, sensitive to what is happening to others and leads by example.

Campbell works extremely hard to get everything right and improve herself. She consistently puts forth her best effort. Campbell is one of the bravest students ever. Her quiet, yet rock-solid determination is so impressive.

Ferguson is a great student and always kind to others. She is a fantastic musician and is a great leader.

Wildman has been consistently giving his best effort in all areas since the beginning of the school year. He has the drive to do well in his classes while at the same time acting as a good classmate and student to his friends and teachers.