Phillips names new chairman, president

Beavercreek — Phillips Companies has announced the appointment of Dennis Phillips as chairman of its board of directors.

He will assume responsibilities Jan. 1, 2019 and will succeed Rick Phillips, who retired in 2018 after 48 years of service with Phillips Companies. Dennis Phillips will be stepping down from his current position as president, and Brad Phillips has been chosen to be the next president.

Phillips Companies is a supplier of aggregates, ready-mix concrete, landscape supplies and civil construction services in the Dayton area. Phillips Sand and Gravel was founded in 1942 by Frank Phillips, the grandfather of Rick, Dennis and Brad. Phillips’ main office is in Beavercreek with mining operations in Xenia and Vandalia.

Phillips Companies has been an integral part of the construction landscape in the Dayton region for more than 75 years. For more information visit www.phillipscompanies.com.