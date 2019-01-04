WPAFB hosting annual ‘Hiring Heroes’ event

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is hosting the Hiring our Heroes Military Spouse Hiring Fair. Hiring our Heroes reaches out to military spouses across the country to help connect them with potential employers.

The fair being the fourth one in the area will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Hope Hotel. While the main goal is to find potential work for military spouses, recently retired military and those related to civilian employees are welcome to attend the event to network with vetted employers from the surrounding area. Here, job seekers can discover flexible jobs from a wide range of industries and skill levels.

Shonte Gonzalez, community readiness consultant with the Airman and Family Readiness Center has helped to organize this event over the years and said “Hiring our Heroes’ ultimate goal is to connect spouses with companies in the area. By helping extend employer’s reach to them they are giving back to the community by creating jobs as well as looking to build relationships with the Wright-Patt community.”

Although it is not required, attendees are advised to pre-register online. By registering online, job-seekers can upload a copy of their resume for potential employers to pre-screen before the event. The goal of having employers check resumes before the fair is to give attendees the best match. To register, visit hiringourheroes.org. For more information, contact Daniel Smith at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at dsmith@uschamber.com.