Physicians offering free weight loss seminar

CENTERVILLE — Joon Shim, M.D., M.P.H., FACS, a fellowship-trained, minimally invasive and bariatric surgeon with Wright State Physicians, will speak at a weight loss surgery education seminar 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Miami Valley Hospital South Conference Center, room 1315, next to the Valley Café at 2400 Miami Valley Drive.

The seminar is free and open to the public.

Shim, an assistant professor of surgery at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, will discuss modern bariatric surgery, safety and concerns of current bariatric procedures, long-term outcomes of bariatric procedures, the future of bariatric surgery, and the efficacy of the surgical treatment of obesity. Patients who have had prior bariatric surgery are also welcome to attend.

Shim specializes in general surgery, bariatric surgery, minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, reflux, hiatal hernia and endoscopy. She earned her medical degree and her master’s degree in public health from George Washington University School of Medicine. She completed her residency in general surgery at University of Massachusetts and a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery and bariatric surgery at Brown University. She served as an active-duty Army surgeon for four years and completed two tours as a combat trauma surgeon for Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. She was awarded the Army’s Meritorious Service Medal.

To register, contact Kayla Mieczkowski at kayla.mieczkowski@wspi.org or 937-208-5439.