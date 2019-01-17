Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center menu

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center is open for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open to the public, the lunches cost about $3.50 and members receive a discount of 3 percent.
The center is closed on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 21.
Lunch Menu
Thursday, Jan. 17 – butter crumb cod, mac & cheese, stewed tomatoes
Friday, Jan. 18, ham & beans, diced potatoes, spinach
Tueday, Jan. 22, ribette, augratin potatoes, baked beans
Wednesday, Jan. 23, chili, pasta, cornbread
Thursday, Jan. 24, ham ball, sweet potato, spinach
Friday, Jan. 25, Italian chicken breast, Alfredo noodles, broccoli
Monday, Jan. 28, sloppy Joes, potato casserole, corn
Tuesday, Jan. 29, chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, carrots
Wednesday, Jan. 30, chuck wagon steak, mac & cheese, stewed tomatoes
Thursday, Jan. 31, baked spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans