Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center menu

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center is open for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open to the public, the lunches cost about $3.50 and members receive a discount of 3 percent.

The center is closed on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 21.

Lunch Menu

Thursday, Jan. 17 – butter crumb cod, mac & cheese, stewed tomatoes

Friday, Jan. 18, ham & beans, diced potatoes, spinach

Tueday, Jan. 22, ribette, augratin potatoes, baked beans

Wednesday, Jan. 23, chili, pasta, cornbread

Thursday, Jan. 24, ham ball, sweet potato, spinach

Friday, Jan. 25, Italian chicken breast, Alfredo noodles, broccoli

Monday, Jan. 28, sloppy Joes, potato casserole, corn

Tuesday, Jan. 29, chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, carrots

Wednesday, Jan. 30, chuck wagon steak, mac & cheese, stewed tomatoes

Thursday, Jan. 31, baked spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans