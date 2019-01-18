Former Tyson CEO to speak at CU

CEDARVILLE — Donnie Smith, former president and CEO of Tyson Foods, will speak in chapel at Cedarville University 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18.

Smith will be the chapel speaker for the CU LEADership Conference, which inspires and equips high school and college student leaders to lead with conviction, heart and action. The conference will be held Jan. 18-19 on Cedarville’s campus. Visit www.cedarville.edu/culead to register or for more information.

Smith joined Tyson Foods in 1980 to work in poultry operations. After multiple advancements, Smith was named president and CEO in 2009 and held that position until his retirement in 2016.

While still at Tyson Foods, Smith formed the African Agriculture Sustainability Project (AASP) and currently serves as the board chairman and president. The AASP is a nonprofit that works with farmers in African countries to build a production system to create sustainable commerce.

Smith is also on the board of directors for Tacos for Life, a restaurant chain that donates to Feed My Starving Children to provide one meal for every meal bought in the restaurant.

Smith received his bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Chapel is open to the public.