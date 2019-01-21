District names kids of character

XENIA — The Xenia Community School District Board of Eduction honored its January kids of character Jan. 14.

Recognized were Thomas Leightenheimer (preschool), Lacie Murnahan (Arrowood Elementary), Alexia Barlow (Cox Elementary), Gracie Neff (McKinley Elementary), Anna Welch (Shawnee Elementary), Kyndall Howard (Tecumseh Elementary), Kymari Sanford (Warner Middle), and Samari Curtis (high school).

The district sent the following information about each student.

Leightenheimer is a kindergartener in Brittany Phipps’ class. He works hard in everything he is given. He is a great friend and is always ready to encourage. Leightenheimer is responsible for his things, respectful to those around him, and helpful in class. He greets everyone with a smile and a hug and comes to school excited to learn each day.

Murnaham is a first grade students in AnnMarie Evans’ class. Every day, staff and students witness Murnaham being her Buccaneer Best in the classrooms, hallway, cafeteria, lunchroom, and during recess. She is always kind to others, and she can be counted on by both her friends and teachers. Her teacher wrote: “Lacie is a sweet, respectful girl. She is responsible with completing her homework, and she works hard at school. Lacie is a pleasure to have in our first grade class.”

Barlow is Cox’s Shining Star student of character of the month. Alexis was nominated by her teacher Angie Reed. She wrote, “Alexis shines with pride. She is always pleasant and has a positive attitude, she is never involved in discipline issues or drama, and she comes to school ready to learn and do her best. Alexis is exceeding her goal scores on the state tests. She is kind and a good friend to her classmates.”

Neff is a second grader in Tonya Poole’s class. Poole wrote, “She is one of the sweetest girls I have ever met. She has such a big heart for all people. Gracie is kind to her classmates and always shows respect for others. Gracie is responsible as well. She is always prepared and puts forth her best effort on classwork and homework assignments. One of my favorite characteristics about Gracie is that she is a problem solver. If there is ever a problem in the classroom or among peers, she — without being prompted — thinks of possible solutions for it.”

Welch’s teacher, Heather Combs, wrote, “Anna is a stand out choice for a cooperative student. She works so well with others and never complains about what group she is in. When the students are playing math games, she plays fair and follows the rules. In class she is consistently volunteering to help others. She leads by example and makes good choices even when others are not looking. I know Anna is a huge help at home and juggles a lot of commitments with cheer and homework, but she still finds the time to work well with others.”

Howard is a student who shows great responsibility. She organizes herself for class, knows what is expected of her each day, and accomplishes all the tasks given to her. Howard gracefully keeps up with all of her commitments. She is responsible for keeping up with classwork when she is out of the room for XTAR. Howard is a Student Ambassador who has many responsibilities for her school and community. She works in the office at the end of the day and is so responsible that secretary Jennifer Claus can trust her to deliver things around the school building.

Sanford is a quiet and very thoughtful student. She carries A’s across the board and her work is excellent and carefully done. She takes advanced English language arts (ELA) and math classes and she is always on task. She participates in the Novel Writing Group after school and the novel she is writing has depth and is extremely well written. Sanford is one of those students who is truly a pleasure to have in the classroom because she is positive and compassionate.

Curtis is a senior at Xenia High School. He is someone who has become a leader to several underclassmen. As stated by a faculty member, “He has taken on this responisbility in a very good way. As a person many of our students look up to, I appreciate that he is willing to talk to other students. We have heard him giving advice to help students make better decisions as far as academics, relationships, and choices. Outside of athletics, I am very thankful to see how the best traits I have recognized in Samari begin to surface for others to see as well.”