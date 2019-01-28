Old Fort adds mortgage sales VP

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Old Fort Banking Company has hired Joyce Womacks as vice president of mortgage sales.

In her new position, Womacks will originate conventional, FHA, VA, and residential construction loans, along with providing input on residential mortgage lending policies, procedures and products. With 29 years of mortgage banking experience, she will be responsible for increasing mortgage volume and enhancing the bank’s mortgage sales and marketing efforts throughout Greene and Montgomery Counties.

“Old Fort Bank is the best kept secret in South Dayton,” Womacks said. “I am excited to share Old Fort Bank’s competitive products with homebuyers and the real estate community.”

Womacks has received the Dayton Mortgage Bankers Sales Leader Award for more than 20 years and has actively supported the Nicholas Treatment Center, Community Action Partnership, St. Vincent Shelters, St. Joseph Orphanage and March of Dimes. Womacks will work out of Old Fort’s Sugarcreek Township financial center, 6430 Wilmington Pike.

“We are pleased to welcome Joyce to the Old Fort Bank team. Her strong commitment to client service and knowledge of the market area made Joyce an excellent candidate for this position,” said W. David Walton, executive vice president and chief lending officer.

Established in 1916, the employee owned bank has assets totaling approximately $540 million. The Old Fort Banking Company serves Allen, Greene, Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca and Wood Counties, with financial centers in Bettsville, Clyde, Findlay, Fostoria, Fremont, Old Fort, Tiffin, Sugarcreek Township and Xenia.