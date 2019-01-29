Bellbrook realtors join Irongate

BELLBROOK — The real estate team of Baker, Cook, and Stipp has recently changed brokers to Irongate Realtors.

Partners Sharon Baker, Pam Cook, and Sherry Stipp point to their communication commitment that sets them apart. They have years of experience in successfully working together and in the industry. Additional members of Baker, Cook, Stipp-Irongate Realtors are Carolyn Gudorf, a buyer’s agent, Cheri Poulter, administration, and real estate agent Ben Stipp.

As a female-owned partnership, they are establishing their brand as a team, as opposed to singling out any individual in their marketing efforts.

“We want clients to know that each of us is totally dedicated and qualified to provide the best results and service,” Stipp said.

With 50-plus combined years of real estate experience, this partnership is knowledgeable about residential sales, multi-family sales, builders and many other aspects of the real estate process.

“We have also reinforced our real estate experience with past careers in marketing and education,” Baker said.

Cook added that professional development classes keep them up to date on the changing real estate trends and changes.

“We have a lot of optimism in the fast-growing Miami Valley real estate market,” she said. “This is a positive environment of value and growth for buyers and sellers.”

Located at 2011 S. Lakeman in Bellbrook, the office’s broker is Steve Brown. A ribbon-cutting and community open house is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7.