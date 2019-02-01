Xenia senior center announces 2019 trips

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center has several trips planned for 2019.

– April 29-May 2: Gettysburg, Penn, $784 single, $592 per person double, $522 per person triple, and $487 per person quad.

– May 29: Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, $113.

– June 3-6: Niagara Falls, Canada. June 3 -6, $712 single, $549 per person double, $499 per person triple, and $474 per person, quad.

– June 20: Ricky Nelson’s twin sons show at Der Dutchman, Plain City, $83.

– Nov. 22-23: French Lick Springs Hotel annual tree lighting ceremony, $385 single, $279 per person double, $248 per person triple, and $232 per person quad.

More trips could be added. All trips include round-trip transportation. Overnight rates include cancellation insurance.

Trips are open to anyone in the community age 50 and older and their guest. There is a small fee added for non-members. For more details, visit the XARSC’s new building at 338 Progress Drive, or request a list of all trips with details via email at rsfawley@gmail.com

There will be a trip preview meeting 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11 at XARSC. Sign up at the center or call 937-376-4353.