Music provides high schoolers inspiring college experiences

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University will welcome 150 high school musicians to campus for its 2019 Music Showcase Feb. 14-16.

The students will experience a jazz band concert Thursday night, chapel Friday morning, a showcase concert Friday evening and then will perform in their own concert 2 p.m. Saturday in the Dixon Ministry Center’s Jeremiah Chapel.

The showcase is a chance for high school students to experience Cedarville student life. They are hosted by college students in the residence halls and have many of the same experiences that college students enjoy.

“I look at Music Showcase as a great opportunity for students from a variety of schools to come together here at Cedarville and spend time working on some excellent music together,” said Dr. Chet Jenkins, assistant professor of music. “These students are experiencing Cedarville University in a unique way, and they will see how they can improve their musical skills by coming here as a student.”

Amanda Staufer, senior violin performance major from Michigan, was a showcase student the year before arriving at Cedarville University.

“Showcase played a huge role in my choice to come here,” she said. “I got an authentic picture of the university, and the overnight stay helped with that. I started to feel at home here. Chapel stood out to me, especially SGA chapel. I saw a committed core of believers who I wanted to be like. Showcase gave me a glimpse of the heart of Cedarville, not just the musical part of it, and I loved the glimpse I got.”

“I consider the music showcase to be an excellent opportunity for the university to provide a stimulating spiritual and educational environment in which high school students may refine their musical skills, fellowship with new friends and perform challenging music together,” said Dr. Lyle Anderson, senior professor of music. “The students’ substantial contact with Cedarville University students in chapel and in dorm life, as well as interaction with professors and staff, confirms the breadth of the Christ-centered education that Cedarville provides.”