Greeneview names middle school students of month

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School recently named its January students of the month.

Recognized were Emma Bick (eighth grade), Kennedy Gill (seventh grade), Ellie Pearson (sixth grade), and Bradley Cantrell (fifth grade).

The school sent the following information about each student.

Bick’s work ethic, positive attitude and active participation in her learning make her a model Ram. She comes to class every period with a smile and an eagerness to better herself and those around her. Her personable attitude make her well liked by her peers and teachers. She is always willing to help and is a positive person. Whether it’s helping with the PTO auction, or helping a teacher or classmate, Bick is always dependable and brings her smile.

Gill is always happy and willing to volunteer. She is a pleasure to have in class and is a hard worker when it comes to her school work.

Pearson is a wonderful student who works hard. She is always willing to help teachers and other students. She is friendly and always has a smile on her face. She comes to class each day with a great attitude and is ready to learn. Pearson can be relied upon by her teachers to complete her work and to set a good example.

Cantrell is always working hard in class. He comes each day with a great attitude and is ready to learn. He gives his best effort in everything he does. He works well with others and is a great role model for his peers.