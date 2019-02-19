Bellbrook science fair winners

Submitted photos

Bellbrook Middle School hosted the school district’s annual science fair last week. More than half of the 67 entrants qualified for the district science fair at Central State University in March. Pictured are Dasha Crocker, and Kai Delsing and the first place finishers from Bellbrook High School.

Second place finishers from Bellbrook Middle School are Rya Crocker, Riley Hodges, Seth Gedeon, Ella Glover, and Ethan Newell. Not pictured is Kate Martin.

Third place winners from Bellbrook Middle School are Adam Beane, Tori Dreischarf, Mikuya Ford, and Brennan McClurg. Not pictures is Wesley Peters.

First place winners from Bellbrook Middle School (40 out of 40 points) are (alphabetically) Garrett Becker, Audrey Blackburn, Andrew Cozad, Reagan Dailey, Kaori Delsing, Morgan Ott, Zander Pittman, Ben Pursel, Ethan Smith, and Lorelai Wolverton.