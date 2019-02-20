XCS names February kids of character

XENIA — The Xenia Community School District Board of Education recognized the district’s February kids of character at last week’s meeting.

Honored were Liliann Holston (Arrowood), Kade King (Cox), Kaylee Norfleet (McKinley), Cecil Piner (Shawnee), Landen Moorman (Tecumseh), Trinity Wiley (Warner), and Bristyl Dean (high school).

The schools sent the following information about each student.

Holston is a kindergartner in Tamela Babb’s class. Holston exemplifies all the characteristics of a kid of character through her kindness towards others, her dedication to hard work, her respectfulness to everyone, and the responsibility she shows by making good choices. She has behaviors that demonstrate her ability to be a role model to others.

King was nominated by his second grade teacher, Lauren George. She said, “Kade is very respectful to adults, peers, and himself. He works very hard to do his best all throughout the day. He stays focused and encourages other students to try their best. Kade works well with others and produces excellent work independently. He is excited about school and learning. He loves to read new stories and learn as much as possible. It is a joy to have Kade in class.”

Norfleet was selected for her excellent behavior and attitude in demonstrating the three pillars of success: responsibility, respect, and problem solving. She has great attendance and always arrives to school on time. Norfleet shows responsibility in completing her work on time and with great care. She always follows school rules and gets along well with others, showing kindness and respect to both her peers and adults. Norfleet has a wonderful attitude toward learning and always puts forth her best effort, not wanting to give up until she knows she has presented her best.

Piner is a problem solver and can always be counted on to jump right in to solve issues in the classroom and he goes out of his way to hunt down missing materials. His teacherm Paula Linsenbigler, said that if she needs something taken care of she doesn’t even have to ask him, Piner just takes care of it. He is a great help in class.

Moorman was chosen as the superhero with the most perseverance from his class. He has a great deal of persistence when tackling any job. When he thinks something is difficult he still charges ahead and tries to do it with determination. Moorman is very hardworking and always tries his best. He has “sticktoitiveness.” When looking for facts and answers he digs and digs until he finds just the right thing he was looking for.

Wiley exemplifies the school’s pillar of responsibility. She is very hard-working and puts 100 percent into everything she does at school. If she needs help with a question or assignment, she has no problem asking to make sure that she is getting the correct answer. Wiley has improved all of her grades in her classes from first to second quarter and continues to work hard during this current quarter, earning all A’s and B’s. When she is absent, which is rare, she makes sure to get her work that she missed, complete it and turn it in to her teachers. She makes sure that her work is the best of her ability and truly has the internal drive to be successful. Wiley is well-liked by her peers and always makes herself available to help others — including her teachers. When Trinity has finished her assignment, she is always willing to help her teachers with errands or other tasks. Wiley is very kind and can always be found with a smile or giggling.

Dean is a very mature, responsible, caring, and helpful person. She gives great support and advice to one of her friends who struggles academically. She also takes the responsibility to help with clean up when other students do not clean up after themselves. Dean is a quiet leader and a pleasure to have in class.