Xenia school board holding special meeting

XENIA — The Xenia Community School District Board of Education is holding a special meeting 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22.

Board members are expected to approve the administrative leave of current treasurer Eric Soltis and appoint an interim treasurer.

Soltis, who is in his third year as treasurer, recently announced his resignation but said he was planning to stay until his contract expired in July.

At the time, board president Dr. Robert P. Dillaplain said they hoped to have a replacement for Soltis ready to go in August.

The meeting will be at the board offices, 819 Colorado Drive.