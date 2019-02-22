Xenia school closed Friday as precaution

XENIA — Cox Elementary School was closed Feb. 22 due to an issue in the kitchen.

“After school (Thursday) there was a concern in Cox’s kitchen after it was discovered that some cleaning agents used had caused a chemical reaction,” district coordinator of communications Wendy Planicka said. “Since we didn’t know at the time what was causing the chemical reaction or if it was a danger to students, we erred on the side of caution and closed Cox, to ensure student safety.”

Every piece of equipment was cleaned and sanitized thoroughly Friday morning and Greene County Public Health came to the school and determined that the chemical reaction never posed a threat or hazard to student health, according to Planicka.

“The health department gave approval to our cleaning protocols moving forward,” she said.

Cox will be in session as normal Monday, Feb. 25.