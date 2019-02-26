Xenia Library plans winter events

XENIA — People of all ages can enjoy a variety programs for the month of February at the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St. To register for an event call at 937-352-4000.

Xenia Writers’ Group for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Writers support each other in our writing endeavors. Bring a short writing sample for constructive feedback.

Beach Crafts, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Tired of cold, snowy days, join us to make beach-themed crafts and dream of warm, sunny days.

Xenia Teen Writers Group, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. Join other teens to write.

Play and Learn, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Feb. 28. Participants also receive free activities and materials to take home to extend the learning and the fun. Registration required.

