Science students discover Boonshoft

Submitted photos

Eighth grade Kids ‘n Science Club members from Bellbrook Middle School recently visited the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. The group did a tour of the museum followed by viewing a planetarium show titled “Two Small Pieces of Glass.” The show taught students about the different types of telescopes, how telescopes work, and the history of telescopes (including major discoveries made with telescopes). Following the planetarium show the students were able to build and use telescopes.