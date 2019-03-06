Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center March menu

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center is open for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open to the public, the lunches cost about $3.50 and members receive a discount of 3 percent.
Current menu
March 6: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts.
March 7: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, carrots.
March 8: Baked cod, wild rice, mixed vegetables.
March 11: Beef chili dog, tater tots, baked beans.
March 12: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, peas.
March 13: Polska kielbasa, O’Brien potatoes, cooked cabbage.
March 14: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans.
March 15: Breaded Pollock, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes.
March 18: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli with cheese.
March 19: Mexican chicken, wild rice, corn.
March 20: Beef stew, biscuit, peas.
March 21: Ham loaf, scalloped potatoes, corn casserole.
March 22: Tuna casserole, peas, carrots.
March 25: Peeper steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables.
March 26: Bakes spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans.
March 27: Ham and beans, cornbread, spinach.
March 28: Boneless rib, macaroni and cheese, baked beans.
March 29: Baked fish, au gratin potatoes, stewed tomatoes.