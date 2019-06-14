Sweat takes home Duteil scholarship

JAMESTOWN — Recent Greeneview High School graduate Caitlin Sweat received the Diana Duteil Memorial Scholarship during the school’s awards ceremony in May.

The $5,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a senior girl pursuing an education in the sciences. Sweat is planning to attend the University of Cincinnati-Clermont this fall, majoring in health sciences.

Duteil was an honors student in Greeneview in the class of 1983. The Diana Duteil Memorial Scholarship was established to continue the activities, attitudes, and advocacy which Duteil supported.

Sweat is the 13th senior girl to receive the scholarship, which was established in 2006 through the Greene County Community Foundation.