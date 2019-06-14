Senior center has busy June planned

XENIA — The seniors at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center started June out right with an ice cream social.

The cool treats were sponsored by Harmony and Hospitality Centers and offered several flavors of ice cream and toppings at no charge. The center has a month full of events scheduled in June.

Each Friday features a pool tournament with sign-ups beginning at 9:30 a.m. and play beginning at 10 a.m. The tournament is open to the public with no entry fee.

On Friday, June 14, the center will be joining the Greene County Council on Aging for an annual fishing excursion. A bus will leave the senior center at 8 a.m. to go to the favorite fishing hole and for a $7 fee you will get a one-day fishing permit, a fishing pole to use that day, bait, a lawn chair, and pizza for lunch. Registration before the event required.

The center’s Red Hatters are sponsoring its fourth annual tea on Saturday, June 15 and tickets may be purchased at the center for that event.

The center is going to Scioto Downs Tuesday, June 25. For $30 you get the round trip, $20 in free casino play, and a coupon for the buffet. The bus leaves at 11:30 am. Sign up in advance.

On Saturday, June 29, you can enjoy Bluegrass music at the center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

During the month, come into the center to enjoy many other activities such as yoga, exercise, dance, BINGO, strength & balance, all kinds of cards and games, color art, and of course, delicious lunches.

For more information about the center, call 937-376-4353. The center is in the new REACH Center, 338 S. Progress Drive, Xenia.