New FHS parking policy in place

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School students who drive themselves to school will observe a new parking policy in place for the 2019-2020 school year.

The parking spaces at the high school will be numbered. Students will have assigned parking spots in the back, starting with seniors first.

Each student who plans on parking on the FHS lot will need to fill out a parking registration form which is in the main office. Students will need to have the form completed and bring in their drivers license and proof of insurance which will be copied and on file.

Students will then select a parking space and be given the corresponding rear view mirror placard. All students who all have their scheduled class at FHS will be required to park in the back parking lot. When students arrive to school this year, this will be communicated to them again in their class meetings.

Fairborn High School students will also have four points of entry when coming to school every morning. They will be door numbers one, eight, 11 and 20. If a student will be taking CCP classes outside of FHS, their parking will be in the front of the building (unless they choose a spot in the back).

Senior students are welcome to come to FHS from Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 to pick their spots. Junior students are welcome to come in Aug. 15, 16 and 19 to pick their spots. Students will need to complete the vehicle registration form in the front office and have their drivers license and proof of insurance to secure a spot. FHS officials will make a copy of the needed information or they can bring their own copies to speed up the process.