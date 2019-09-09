Xenia hires new PR coordinator

XENIA — The City of Xenia has hired Christina Schaefer as its new public relations coordinator.

Schaefer grew up in Richmond, Ind., and earned a bachelor of arts degree in telecommunications from Ball State University in 2007.

“I am very excited to join the team here at the City of Xenia and get to work engaging with citizens,” Schaefer said.

In her role as public relations coordinator, Schaefer will focus on enhancing the city’s communication across multiple platforms including social media and video, promoting Xenia as an excellent place to live, work and do business, while also marketing community events.

“We are pleased to welcome Christina as a great addition to our team,” City Manager Brent Merriman said. “She presents strong skills in key areas that we believe will help the city in our efforts to market Xenia as an investment-ready community and in furthering our commitment to be transparent and accountable to the public.”

Schaefer began her career as a local news reporter in Fargo, N.D., and spent several years reporting on local government and the historic flood of 2009. In 2010, Schaefer transitioned out of local news to work in the capacity of media relations for the City of West Fargo Public Works Department.

For the past several years, Schaefer worked at the ABC/FOX station in Dayton where she served in multiple roles.

“There are many positive and exciting things happening in Xenia and I am honored to have the opportunity to work in this community and showcase all it has to offer,” Schaefer said.