Runners race in marathon

Submitted photos

Local citizen William David Dice took and shared photos of Air Force Marathon runners participating in the event Sept. 21. The photos were taken from the Fairborn Flyzone which welcomes marathon spectators to watch the action from downtown Fairborn.

Submitted photos

Local citizen William David Dice took and shared photos of Air Force Marathon runners participating in the event Sept. 21. The photos were taken from the Fairborn Flyzone which welcomes marathon spectators to watch the action from downtown Fairborn.

Submitted photos

Local citizen William David Dice took and shared photos of Air Force Marathon runners participating in the event Sept. 21. The photos were taken from the Fairborn Flyzone which welcomes marathon spectators to watch the action from downtown Fairborn.