Home School STEM Day is Oct. 7

WPAFB — Home school students can explore the world’s largest aviation museum and learn about STEM topics during Home School STEM Day on Oct. 7 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

During this event, home school children ages 3-18 can participate in a number of free educational activities with many focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) themes. There is no advance registration; however, there is limited seating capacity for some programs.

Six hands-on classes will be offered:

· “Storytime: Kite Tales” (11-11:45 a.m.) – ages 3 to 5

· “Rolling Things” (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) – grades K to 3

· “Waves” (10-11 a.m.) – grades 4 to 6

· “Where in the World Are We?” (9:30-10:30 a.m.) – grades 7 to 8

· “Build a Cloaking Device” (9:30-10:30 a.m.) – grades 9 to 12

· “Learn how to fly a radio controlled aircraft” (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) – grades 6 to 12

Due to limited classroom seating, free tickets will be distributed to students of the proper grade level at the classroom door on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 7.

In addition, there will be 20-minute presentations featuring our extensive collection of Presidential aircraft from 1-4 p.m. in the Presidential Gallery. Plus, have the opportunity to hear three special presentations in the Carney Auditorium. Discover interesting facts about spacesuits at 1 p.m., learn about U.S. Air Force spy satellites at 2 p.m. and U.S. rockets and missiles at 3 p.m. These programs do not require tickets.

Guided tours, scavenger hunts and aerospace demonstration stations are also available for the entire family. Visitors may also watch a movie in the digital 3D theatre or ride the interactive

flight simulators at a discounted rate. More information is available at http://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Home-School-STEM-Day.

Some materials for the program are being provided through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc. (Federal endorsement is not implied).

Lunch options include a picnic area available outside in the museum’s Memorial Park or two cafés to purchase food inside the museum.