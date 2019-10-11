Aqua-Tots reopens after tornado

Photos courtesy Beavercreek Chamber

Elected officials, Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Byers and Aqua-Tots Swim Schools owner Paul Sinopoli cut the ribbon to re-open the swim school Oct. 7. The business at 2451 Lakeview Drive sustained substantial damage from the Memorial Day tornadoes.

File photos

Store owners assess the damage and begin cleanup at Lakeview Drive businesses, including Aqua-Tots, the morning after the Memorial Day tornadoes.

