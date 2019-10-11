Kids of Character honored

Isaiah Coombs was Tecumseh Elementary School’s September Kid of Character. He is shown with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and Director of Curriculum Dr. Sabrina Woodruff.

Submitted photos

The Xenia Community School District Board of Education recognized September’s Kids of Character at its monthly meeting. Pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and Board President Dr. Paul Dillaplain are Gavin Gomez (Xenia Preschool); Britney Myers (Arrowood Elementary); A’riah Henry (Cox Elementary); Alby Boccara (Shawnee Elementary School); and Alyssa Williamson (Xenia High School). Not pictured are Jaden Markley (McKinley Elementary School) and Zoey Black (Warner Middle School).