Greeneview names students of the month

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School named its November students of the month.

Recognized were Keegan Phillips (eighth grade); Caytlon Moore (seventh grade); Jethro Hoke (sixth grade); and Levi Hackney (fifth grade.)

The school sent the following information about each student.

Phillips is a very conscientious student who leads by quiet example. He is friendly and helpful to his peers and is hard working and dependable.

Moore works hard in class. She is always willing to help her teachers and those struggling around her. She is respectful, diligent and responsible.

Hoke is a very hard worker who is diligent about completing and turning in his work on time. He is a true joy and pleasure to have in class as he is always willing to help and actively participate.

Hackney models the kind of student this is appreciated by every teacher and staff member. He is a steady and committed student, day in and day out. He is organized and follows through with his work. His positive attitude makes a difference, and helps to set the tone for each new instruction. Hackney is a very polite young man to both students and adults. We really appreciate his willingness to help without expecting to be rewarded.