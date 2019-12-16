Students show off computer science skills

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville High School students showcased their talents during Computer Science Day Dec. 10 at the Ohio Statehouse.

Computer science teacher Angela Yake and five students made the trip to Columbus and put projects on display in the atrium. Students took the time to talk to guests about their experiences while completing a formal presentation of their work for audience members. In addition to showcasing their projects, the CHS students also took the time to show legislators how to code

“It was a wonderful opportunity to showcase our students’ work and discuss what Cedarville High School is doing for our schools and our future workforce,” Yake said.