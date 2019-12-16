Britton named top senior citizen

XENIA — Jean Britton has been named Senior Citizen of the Year by the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center.

Britton was selected based on her dedication, hard work and exuberance displayed in support of the senior center.

She has been a member of the center for more than 10 years and volunteers in the office, during parties, and at fundraising events.

Britton was surprised with the recognition during the 43rd Annual Austria Christmas Party held at the senior center, according to executive director Judy Baker.

Mayor Sarah Mays declared Dec. 11, 2019 Jean Britton Day.