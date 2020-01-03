Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center January menu

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center is open for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, except Thursday, when lunch begins 11 a.m. Open to the public, the lunches cost about $3.50 and members receive a discount of 3 percent.

Current menu:

Jan. 3: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn.

Jan. 6: Johnny Marzetti, garlic bread, green beans.

Jan. 7: Grilled chicken, brown rice, diced peas and carrots.

Jan. 8: Luncheon — pork loin, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut.

Jan. 9: Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, spinach.

Jan. 10: Pepper steak, smashed potato, mixed vegetables.

Jan. 13: Turkey burger, lima beans, corn.

Jan. 14: Meatloaf, baked potato, broccoli.

Jan. 15: Chicken a la king, egg noodles, California blend.

Jan. 16: Baked spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans.

Jan. 17: Beef stew, biscuit, peas.

Jan. 20: Closed for the holiday.

Jan. 21: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes.

Jan. 22: Biscuit and gravy, oven diced potatoes, sausage links.

Jan. 23: Ribbett, macaroni and cheese, Brussels sprouts.

Jan 24: Chicken parmesan, pasta, broccoli.

Jan. 27: Tuna casserole, baby carrots, peas.

Jan. 28: Beef hot dog, tater tots, green beans.

Jan. 29: White beans with ham, corn bread, spinach.

Jan. 30: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, carrots.

Jan. 31: Pizza burger, potato wedges, fried corn.