Cedar Cliff board members take oath

CEDARVILLE — Charlene Campbell and Matt Sheridan were sworn in as members of the Cedar Cliff Local Schools Board of Education Jan. 6.

Board members serve four-year terms upon election and Campbell and Sheridan have more than 20 years of experience combined.

“We appreciate their service,” Superintendent Chad Mason said. “Serving as a board of education member can be difficult at times and takes place with little fanfare. We are happy to have individuals like Charlene and Matt step forward and assist the district in fulfilling our obligations to the students of Cedar Cliff.”

January is also School Board Recognition Month so it was a fitting time for the swearing-in ceremony, Mason added.